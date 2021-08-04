PM Modi Talks to Indian Women's Hockey Team, Lauds Their Performance at Tokyo 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had encouraged all the Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes ahead of the mega event and he continues to do so on social media and through phone calls. On Wednesday, PM Modi spoke with the Indian women’s hockey team, who suffered a hard-fought and heartbreaking 2-1 loss at the hands of Argentina in the semi-finals and will now play for bronze. Modi had a telephonic conversation with them to express his pride on their performance.

PM Modi got on a call with women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal and coach Sjoerd Marijne. He told them that the women’s team is a skilled group of athletes who have worked very hard and that they must look ahead. He also said that wins and losses are a part of life and that they must not be disheartened.

Right after the match, Modi had taken to Twitter to point out the same and said that the performances put by the hockey teams will be a memory he will take from these Olympics.

“One of the things we will remember #Tokyo2020 for is the stupendous performance by our Hockey teams. Today and through the Games, our Women’s Hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill. Proud of the team. Best of luck for the game ahead and for future endeavours," he tweeted.

National team coach Marijne thanked the PM for his “inspirational phone call". He added that he will convey his message to the team and they will show their mettle in the bronze medal match.

“Thanks very much Sir @narendramodi for your inspirational phone call, I will bring over the message to the team, we will show resilience and also keep showing the Indian Shernis fighting spirit in the match for the bronze medal. @TheHockeyIndia #PMO," Marijne tweeted.

The women’s hockey team put up a valiant fight against Argentina but couldn’t qualify for the gold medal match. However, their hopes of a historic first ever medal are alive as they will now take on Great Britain in the bronze medal match.

It was India who went ahead in the contest as early as the second minute after pushback when Gurjit Kaur converted a penalty corner. The scorline remained 1-0 at the end of the first quarter but upon restart, Argentina drew level through Noel Barrionuevo as they converted a PC of their own in the 18th minute.

The scoreline remained 1-all at the half-time. However six minutes after the restart, Argentina won another PC and Barrionuevo sounded the board to put his team into the lead. India referred the goal for dangerous play but the on-field decision was upheld.

India pressed hard in the final seven minutes of the third quarter, vouching hard for the dominance in midfield but couldn’t find the equaliser.

Their search for an equaliser continued in the fourth and final quarter as well but it proved futile with Argentina edging ahead to book a final date with the Netherlands.

