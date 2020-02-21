Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Sports
1-min read

PM Modi to Inaugurate First-ever Khelo India University Games Through Video-conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Khelo India University Games, which will take place from February 22-March 1 in Bhubaneswar.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 10:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PM Modi to Inaugurate First-ever Khelo India University Games Through Video-conferencing
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate the first-ever Khelo India University Games which are being organised in Odisha.

Modi will address the opening ceremony of the games via video-conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said on Friday.

The Khelo India University Games are being organised by the Central government in association with the Odisha government.

The games will be held from February 22-March 1 in Bhubaneswar.

It will be the largest-ever university level sports competition in India with about 3,500 participants from over 150 universities across the country, the PMO statement said.

A total of 17 sporting disciplines -- archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby and kabaddi -- are being organised.

The Khelo India programme, a brainchild of Prime Minister Modi, was introduced to inculcate a sports culture at the grassroots level by building a strong framework for all sports played in the country and establish India as a great sporting nation, the statement said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram