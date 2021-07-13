PM Modi to Interact With Tokyo-bound Athletes Via Video Conference Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with India’s Tokyo-bound athletes, on Tuesday, July 13, three days before the first batch departs for the Japanese capital for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across these disciplines that India will participate in, is also the highest ever for the country.

The Tokyo Olympics is set to commence from July 23 and will run till August 8.

The likes of PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Bajrang Punia, Manpreet Singh-led Indian hockey team and many others will be in the spotlight at the event.

Before their departure, PM Modi will interact with the athletes via a video conference today evening, scheduled at 5 pm, IST. The motive behind this talk is to encourage the players and motivate them ahead of their participation at the high-pressure Games.

“At 5 PM this evening, I look forward to interacting with our athletes who would be representing India at @Tokyo2020 . Each of them has an inspiring life journey and I am sure what they would share would interest you all. Do watch the interaction. #Cheer4India," PM Modi tweeted.

In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on All India Radio last month, the Prime Minister had stated that all Indian athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics have worked hard for a long time and urged the nation to come forward and support them. Sharing their struggles and triumphs, the Prime Minister said that our sportspersons can be seen as inspirations.

“He had recently reviewed the preparations for facilitation of India’s contingent at Tokyo-2020. He had also discussed the inspirational journeys of some of the athletes on Mann Ki Baat, besides urging the nation to come forward and wholeheartedly support them," the PMO stated.

Indian Olympic Association had recently announced that 6-time world champion boxer M C Mary Kom and men’s hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will be India’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. IOA also revealed that wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Games on August 8.

India’s hopes will be clung onto the likes of PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Bajrang Punia for medals along with the shooting contingent and the hockey teams as they hope to break the overall medals tally this time around.

