PM Modi Urged Us To Take Active Part in Coronavirus Activities: PT Usha

Thiruvananthapuram: Legendary India athlete PT Usha on Friday said the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was well timed and has given all a big boost.

"The PM was seeking our help and support to go public to spread the awareness of the need of following the guidelines that has been issued to curb the spread of it. All of us did say that they are already doing it and he said that it should continue. All agreed to it," said Usha often referred to as the "golden girl'.

When her time came, Usha said that she was unable to speak to the PM as at that time there arose connectivity issues.

In the interaction, Usha was one of the 49 sports personalities who were present at various locations.