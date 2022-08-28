PM Modi's Meet the Champion Initiative to be Conducted in Over 25 Cities on National Sports Day, SAI to Celebrate With Sports Activities in All Centers Across India

On the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29th, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) would be conducting the ‘Meet The Champion’ initiative in 26 schools across the country.

ASIA CUP 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Few of the prominent athletes that would be part of the initiative among others are, Commonwealth Games (CWG) and World Championships Gold Medalist Nikhat Zareen, Paralympics and CWG medalist Bhavina Patel, Tokyo Olympics and CWG medalist Manpreet Singh.

‘Meet the Champions’ is a unique school visit campaign that was kicked off by Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in December last year and has reached various parts of the country over the past few months. During the school visit, the champion athlete shares their experiences, life lessons, and tips on how to eat right and also give an overall inspirational boost to school children.

ALSO READ| We Want Cristiano Ronaldo to Stay, Says Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag

With the special occasion of the National Sports Day and as a tribute to Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has now expanded the initiative to also include athletes who participated in the recently concluded Common Wealth Games (CWG) and World Championships.

Sports Authority of India would also be celebrating this year’s National Sports Day, as part of the FIT INDIA campaign, through pan-India sports events with the theme of Sports as an enabler for an inclusive and fit society. Sporting events are organized for different levels, including both professional as well as recreational events among people of various age groups, and of all walks of life.

In the evening, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, along with Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Nisith Pramanik would also have a special virtual interaction with a few Sports and Fit India Fitness Icons of the country to discuss the importance to Fitness and Sports in India.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here