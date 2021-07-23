PM Narendra Modi Cheers Indian Contingent at Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered on Indian contingent as it arrived for the Tokyo Olympics Opening ceremony on Friday. The 32nd Olympic Games in Tokyo finally got underway after a delay of a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi watched the Indian contingent on a TV screen and wished them best for the Summer Games. With 127 athletes in 18 disciplines, this is the biggest ever contingent at an Olympics in the country’s history.

“Come, let us all #Cheer4India! Caught a few glimpses of the @Tokyo2020 Opening Ceremony. Wishing our dynamic contingent the very best," wrote PM Modi on his Twitter account accompanied by a picture of him watching the opening ceremony.

India’s campaign at the Games has gotten underway with the ranking rounds in archery on Friday. Both the men’s and mixed team have secured ninth spot each.

World No. 1 Deepika Kumar, a medal hopeful, finished ninth in women’s individual ranking round.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur has said that the country is on the road to becoming a sporting powerhouse.

“We’ve also brought a fresh outlook towards building a sports culture in the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the past few years, the groundwork has been laid down to ensure India becomes a sporting powerhouse," Thakur said during an event at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

“India’s road to Tokyo Olympics has been a journey filled with tests and triumphs, both for athletes and organisers, in so many ways, quite like the Olympic games themselves,” he added.

At the event, he was joined by star India athletes including the likes of Karnam Malleswari, Yogeshwar Dutt, Akhil Kumar among others.

