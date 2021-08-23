PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Athletes for Impressive Show at U-20 World Athletics Championships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the athletes who represented India and made India proud at the recently concluded U-20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi. India won three medals courtesy Shaili Singh, the mixed 4x400m relay quartet and 10,000m race walker Amit Khatri. While Shaili and Amit bagged silver medals, the mixed relay team won bronze.

"Picking speed and success! Congratulations to our athletes for bringing home 2 Silver medals and a Bronze medal at @WAU20Nairobi21. Athletics is gaining popularity across India and this is a great sign for the times to come. Best wishes to our hardworking athletes," PM Modi tweeted.

This was India’s best outing at the U-20 World Athletics Championship, prior to this edition India had won a total of just four medals. Discus thrower Seema Antil won India’s first U20 World Athletics Chmpionships back in 2002. Then Navjeet Kaur Dhillon(bronze) in 2014, Neeraj Chopra(gold) in 2016 and Heema Das(gold) in 2018 won India’s other three medals. India finished the tournament in 21st position, host Kenya ended as the top-ranked nation in the points table.

The 17-year-old Shaili, coached by former jumper Bobby George and his wife Anju Bobby George, had to be satisfied with the silver medal despite a brilliant performance in Nairobi during which she improved on her personal best twice, once to qualify for the final (6.48) and then in the final — 6.59 meters. Earlier on Sunday, Donald Makimairaj came up with her personal best of 15.82m in the triple jump event but finished a close fourth.

On Saturday, Priya Mohan had also achieved her personal best of 52.77 seconds in 400m final but ended up on the fourth position. Amit Khatri won the silver medal in the men’s 10,000 race walk event also on this day.

On Wednesday last week, the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team won the bronze medal, which was also India’s fifth medal in the history of U-20 World Athletics Championships. The Indian quartet of Bharath S, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil clocked 3:20.60 seconds to finish third in the final

