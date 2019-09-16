PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Pankaj Advani on his 22nd World Title
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Pankaj Advani for winning the IBSF World Billiards Championship, his 22nd world title.
PM Narendra Modi and Pankaj Advani (Photo Credit: Twitter and Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Pankaj Advani for clinching his 22nd world title and said the ace cueist's "tenacity is admirable".
Advani defeated local favourite Nay Thway Oo 6-2 to win a fourth straight final in the 150-up format at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Mandalay, Myanmar on Sunday.
"Congratulations @PankajAdvani247! The entire nation is proud of your accomplishments. Your tenacity is admirable. Best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted.
Congratulations @PankajAdvani247! The entire nation is proud of your accomplishments. Your tenacity is admirable. Best wishes for your future endeavours. https://t.co/OVjkL2HIFy
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2019
The 34-year-old has brought home a world trophy every year ever since returning from a professional stint in the UK in 2014.
In the short format of billiards, this is Advani's fifth title in the last six years.
With another trophy in the bag, Advani extends his remarkable run of winning a global crown since 2003.
The Bengaluru-based cueist has won more world titles in his sport than anyone else.
