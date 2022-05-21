PM Narendra Modi Hosts History Making Deaflympics Team

Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Indian Deaflympics contingent that brought home a record 16 medals from the recently concluded event at Caxias do Sul in Brazil.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The PM posted a tweet that read “I will never forget the interaction with our champions who have brought pride and glory for India at the Deaflympics. The athletes shared their experiences and I could see the passion and determination in them. My best wishes to all of them.”

I will never forget the interaction with our champions who have brought pride and glory for India at the Deaflympics. The athletes shared their experiences and I could see the passion and determination in them. My best wishes to all of them. pic.twitter.com/k4dJvxj7d5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022

Multiple pictures from the felicitation were also shared online subsequently.

“Some more glimpses from the interaction with our champions.” read another tweet which was retweeted by the Sports Authority of India.

Some more glimpses from the interaction with our champions. pic.twitter.com/JhtZb9rikH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022

The Prime Minister’s appreciation and acknowledgement of athletes who have made a mark on the international stage are sure to prove as a step in the positive direction for Indian sport.

“It is due to our champions that this time’s Deaflympics have been the best for India!”, another post from the Prime Minister read.

It is due to our champions that this time’s Deaflympics have been the best for India! pic.twitter.com/2ysax8DAE3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022

The PM’s enthusiasm for achievement in the world of sports is certain to drive youngsters of the nation to pursue their favourite sports and make a career for themselves in the field.

The medal tally at the Deaflympics 2022 included 8 gold medals, a silver medal and seven bronze medals.

India’s previous best performance at the Deaflympics was at the 1993 edition of the games in Sofia, Bulgaria in which the nation bagged a total of seven medals, including 5 gold and 3 bronze medals.

India had also won seven medals in Copenhagen 1997 with 3 gold medals, 3 silvers and a bronze, and then again in Melbourne 2005 where the team brought home 3 golds, a silver and a bronze.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.