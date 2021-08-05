CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RaviDahiya
Home» News» Sports» 'Remarkable Wrestler': PM Modi Lauds Olympic Silver Medallist Ravi Dahiya; Haryana Govt Announces Rs 4 Crore Prize Money
3-MIN READ

'Remarkable Wrestler': PM Modi Lauds Olympic Silver Medallist Ravi Dahiya; Haryana Govt Announces Rs 4 Crore Prize Money

Ravi Dahiya (front) is the second ever India wrestler to win an Olympic silver (AFP Photo)

Ravi Dahiya (front) is the second ever India wrestler to win an Olympic silver (AFP Photo)

PM Narendra Modi led congratulatory wishes after Ravi Kumar Dahiya became the second ever Indian wrestler to win an Olympic silver medal.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya on Thursday became the second ever Indian wrestler to win an Olympic silver. Ravi secured the medal after losing in the final of the men’s 57kg freestyle event to Russian Olympic Committee’s Zavur Uguev. He is the sixth ever Indian to win an individual Olympic silver medal.

Tokyo 2020 Full Coverage: Schedule | Results | Medals Tally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed him as a ‘remarkable wrestler’ adding that the country ‘takes great pride in his accomplishments.

“Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments," Modi tweeted after the bout.

RELATED NEWS

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur praised Ravi’s spirited performance, calling it an amazing day for Indian sports with the men’s hockey team earlier winning Olympic bronze beating Germany in a thrilling clash earlier on Thursday.

“You did it Ravi! Congratulations! Your spirited performance is a matter of immense pride for every Indian! What an incredible journey ! What an amazing day for Indian sports!" Thakur tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind  too congratulated the wrestler, choosing to point out his never-say-die- attitude that saw him making a stunning comeback against Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev to enter the final.

“India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning the wrestling Silver at #Tokyo2020. You came back into bouts from very difficult situations and won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too. Congratulations for the exemplary wins & bringing glory to India," Kovind tweeted.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated Ravi for his medal and announced a prize money of Rs 4 crore aside from a construction of an indoor stadium at the wrestler’s village as well.

“Indoor stadium will be constructed in his village. He will also receive Rs 4 crore as prize money from Haryana government. Ravi fought very bravely .. I congratulate him for his victory," Khattar said on Thursday.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The way you fought for India’s glory is truly exceptional. Your hard work has created a Golden history."

London Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt told CNN-News18, “We were expecting gold but he (Ravi) played well. We all are proud of him. Next time he will win gold."

Ravi’s coach Satpal Singh told CNN-News18, “As a coach, I wanted him to win gold, but congratulations to him for his silver."

However, in men’s 86kg freestyle bout, India’s Deepak Punia lost to Myles Amine in the bronze medal match later.

With Ravi’s silver, India’s medals tally has grown to five - two silver and three bronze. Mirabai Chani opened India’s account last month claiming a historic silver in women’s weightlifting.

Then PV Sindhu won her second ever Olympic medal - a bronze - in women’s singles badminton event before Lovlina Borgohain (bronze) became the third ever Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 05, 2021, 17:24 IST