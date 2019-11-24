Take the pledge to vote

PM Narendra Modi Launches Fit India School Grading System on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Mann Ki Baat that the level of ranking will depend on how much importance the school gives to inculcating fitness among its students and teachers.

PTI

Updated:November 24, 2019, 6:40 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi Launches Fit India School Grading System on Mann Ki Baat
PM Narendra Modi during the launch of Fit India Movement on National Sports Day, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the Fit India School grading system in schools across the country.

The Fit India School rankings have been divided into three categories -- The Fit India Schools, which is the first level of ranking, Fit India School (3 star) and Fit India School (5 star).

The level of ranking will depend on how much importance the school gives to inculcating fitness among its students and teachers, besides facilities available for fitness activities.

In his popular radio programme, Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Modi said, "In the Fit India Movement, schedules have been drawn for ranking schools in accordance with fitness. The schools that achieve this ranking will also be able to use the Fit India logo and flag."

Explaining the ranking system, the Prime Minister said, "Schools can declare themselves as fit by visiting the Fit India portal. Fit India three star and Fit India five star ratings will also be given.

"I appeal that all schools should enroll in the Fit India ranking system and Fit India should become innate to our temperament. That it become a mass movement and bring awareness is what we must strive for," Modi added.

