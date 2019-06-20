'The Pitch Will Miss You': PM Modi's Message for Shikhar Dhawan After Injury

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday wished Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan a speedy recovery, after the opener was ruled out of the ongoing Cricket World cup with an injured thumb.

PM Modi retweeted a post from Dhawan, saying, "Dear Dhawan, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation."

Dhawan was hit on his thumb by a rising Pat Cummins delivery in the match against Australia but the left-hander batted through pain to hit a match-winning century at The Oval.

Dhawan on Wednesday posted an emotional message on his social media handles. "I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won't recover on time. But the show must go on... I'm grateful for all the love & support from my teammates, cricket lovers & our entire nation," Dhawan said in the tweet.

In the video, Dhawan had urged fans to keep on supporting the Team India.

"Unfortunately my thumb won't be recovering on time, I really wanted to play the World Cup and represent my country. Now it's time for me to go back, recover well and be ready for the next action.

"I'm sure the boys are doing a great job at the moment and they are going to win the World Cup. Keep praying for us and keep supporting us, you support and prayers are very important and very dear to us. Thank you again for all your support and love," Dhawan said in the video.

Rishabh Pant, later on Wednesday, officially replaced Dhawan in the Indian squad for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.