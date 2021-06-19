PM Narendra Modi, Sania Mirza Pay Heartfelt Tribute as 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh Passes Away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza led tributes to athletics legend Milkha Singh, who passed away late on Friday after a long battle with coronavirus complications. Milkha Singh’s wife passed away five days ago and the ‘Flying Sikh’ left for the heavenly abode on Friday. Milkha had tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday but that did not stop his health from deteriorating, ultimately leading to his demise. Singh had developed complications, including fever and dropping of oxygen saturation level.

Soon after the news of his demise broke out, Modi took to Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to the legendary athlete.

He wrote, “In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away.

Sania Mirza tweeted saying that Milkha was the “kindest and warmest" and that the world was going to miss him. “Had the honour of meeting you and you blessed me so many times .. the kindest and warmest Palms up together RIP Milkha Singh sir .. the world will miss a legend like you .. #MilkhaSingh."

We lost a Gem. He will always remain as an inspiration for every Indian. May his soul Rest in peace🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7gT2x8Bury— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 18, 2021

Very sad news!Our motivation and Legend Milkha Singh passed away. May his soul rest in peace #RIP #MilkhaSingh— Sukant Kadam (@sukant9993) June 18, 2021

A true inspiration for us all. Rest in peace The Flying Sikh!Credit: Olympic#MilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/mngrvVsBtp — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) June 18, 2021

Today we lost a truly extraordinary Indian.. a legend who not only inspired generations with his journey but with his achievements made every Indian believe that no goal is too big, no dream is too far..My condolences with the loved ones & fans of #MilkhaSingh jiOm Shaanti. pic.twitter.com/29hWK6eLI6— Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) June 18, 2021

At MoYAS, we are deeply saddened with the demise of legendary athlete Shri #MilkhaSingh Ji. The nation has lost a precious jewel of Indian sports,today. His life journey will continue inspiring generations to come.Our sincere condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/5Ry1JvzcKa — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) June 18, 2021

Its saddened to hear about #MilkhaSingh thank you for all your efforts that you have taken for County. You will be missed legend. pic.twitter.com/vdrZ2UHvir— Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) June 18, 2021

Flying Sikh is no more. You were one of your kind. Rest in peace our hero #MilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/HIFQkoJkNQ— Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) June 18, 2021

We mourn the passing away of the legendary sprinter, Milkha Singh!Your legacy will always live on forever! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/86aiaoGPeT — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) June 18, 2021

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Milkha Singh Sir. A True Legend and Champion. You will be greatly missed. RIP Sir✨ pic.twitter.com/rfjRfj5YMT— Joshna Chinappa (@joshnachinappa) June 18, 2021

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

