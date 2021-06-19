CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Sports»PM Narendra Modi, Sania Mirza Pay Heartfelt Tribute as 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh Passes Away
PM Narendra Modi, Sania Mirza Pay Heartfelt Tribute as 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh Passes Away

Milkha Singh (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Tributes poured in for Milkha Singh after his demise with PM Narendra Modi and Sania Mirza remembering him fondly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza led tributes to athletics legend Milkha Singh, who passed away late on Friday after a long battle with coronavirus complications. Milkha Singh’s wife passed away five days ago and the ‘Flying Sikh’ left for the heavenly abode on Friday. Milkha had tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday but that did not stop his health from deteriorating, ultimately leading to his demise. Singh had developed complications, including fever and dropping of oxygen saturation level.

Soon after the news of his demise broke out, Modi took to Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to the legendary athlete.

He wrote, “In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away.

“I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world."

Sania Mirza tweeted saying that Milkha was the “kindest and warmest" and that the world was going to miss him. “Had the honour of meeting you and you blessed me so many times .. the kindest and warmest Palms up together RIP Milkha Singh sir .. the world will miss a legend like you .. #MilkhaSingh."

Here are more tributes for the legend.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

first published:June 19, 2021, 01:10 IST