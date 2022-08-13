PM Narendra Modi to Host India's CWG 2022 Medal Winners at His Residence Today

The Indian medal winners from the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will get a chance to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be hosting them at his residence today in the national capital. India finished their campaign with 61 medals to finish fourth in the medals tally.

“Looking forward to interacting with India’s CWG 2022 contingent at my residence, 13th August at 11 AM. The entire nation is proud of the accomplishments of our athletes at the games,” PM Modi posted on Twitter.

Looking forward to interacting with India’s CWG 2022 contingent at my residence tomorrow, 13th August at 11 AM. The entire nation is proud of the accomplishments of our athletes at the games. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2022

The Indian contingent won 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze from the event with wrestlers returning home with a rich haul of 12 medals followed by weightlifters who accounted 10 of the total count.

The likes of two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Tokyo Games silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, world champion Nikhat Zareen, ace paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal among others won individual gold medals at the multi-sport quadrennial spectacle that concluded earlier this week.

After winning her maiden CWG gold, boxer Nikhat had expressed her excitement at the prospect of meeting with PM Modi.

“I am very excited to meet Prime Minister Modi; I took a selfie with him last time and want a new one now. Last time, I took his autograph on my T-shirt, now I will take it on my boxing gloves,” Nikhat Zareen had told news agency ANI earlier this month.

Overall, it was India’s fifth-best performance in CWG history. The 2010 CWG which were held in New Delhi remain their best ever in terms of medals haul as Indian athletes gobbled a massive 101 medals.

The next CWG will be held in 2016 in the state of Victoria (Australia).

