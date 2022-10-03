Poker Player Garrett Adelstein Calls Out Robbi Jade Lew for Cheating

Professional Poker player Garrett Adelstein alleged he was “clearly cheated” by newbie Robbi Jade Lew during their high-stakes table match at the Hustler Casino in California. Lew was under the pump after fans blasted her for using a ‘vibrating ring’ to cheat against Garrett on Thursday (September 29).

Adelstein was stunned during a hand on Thursday’s webcast when his semi-bluff push with eight-high and a combination draw was called by Lew, who was holding jack-high, for a pot that had grown to $269,000.

During the live stream, many fans also alleged that they spotted Lew using a hidden device that vibrated to indicate who had the best hand in that round. When the hole cards were revealed, the game took a serious turn as Adelstein was baffled by Lew’s decision and locked his gaze on Lew for over a minute.

Viewers said that Lew began to tamper with the rings on her right hand, which contained a striking red stone on her middle finger, at that point. After the cards were revealed, Lew’s ring was no longer visible as she either rotated it or slid it off just seconds later, as she placed her hand beneath the table.

Adelstein had bet $129,000 all-in, with a 53 per cent chance of winning, according to live odds from the broadcast. After calling the all-in wager, Lew’s next play startled the broadcasters and the fans. She flipped over her cards and revealed jack high, which surprised everyone at the table, including Adelstein.

The reason for the scepticism was that, regardless of Adelstein’s hand, contemporary poker theory suggests that Lew should have folded rather than committing her whole stack of chips. But her surprising play was a little too hard to believe for fans and pundits alike.

Lew later stated that she did not cheat and that she misremembered her low-hole card as a three, assuming that the turn would give her a pair of threes. However, it was later found that Lew returned the money she earned to Adelstein, which may only serve to feed the poker player’s suspicions.

