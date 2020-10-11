POL vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League Poland vs Italy Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Poland will welcome Italy on Monday, October 12 in the upcoming UEFA Nations League match. Italy, who are leading League A Group 1 point table, will aim to continue their winning run when they step onto the turf. On the other hand, Poland will be eyeing to produce a clinical performance in their upcoming fixture. Poland have three points in their kitty.

In their latest outing, Italy defeated the Netherlands by 1-0, and Poland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina by 2-1.

The UEFA Nations League Poland vs Italy will commence from 12:15 AM at the PGE Arena, Gdansk.

UEFA Nations League, Dream11 Team for Poland vs Italy

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Poland vs Italy Captain: Lewandowski

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Poland vs Italy Vice-Captain: Immobile

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Poland vs Italy Goalkeeper: Donnarumma

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Poland vs Italy Defenders: Glik, Bonucci, Chiellini

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Poland vs Italy Midfielders: Jorginho, Locatelli, Jozwiak, Szymanski

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Poland vs Italy Strikers: Lewandowski, Immobile, El Shaarawy

UEFA Nations League, Poland probable lineup vs Italy: Fabianski; Kedziora, Glik, Bednarek, Bereszynski; Goralski, Krychowiak; Jozwiak, Szymanski, Grosicki; Lewandowski

UEFA Nations League, Italy probable lineup vs Poland: Donnarumma; D'Ambrosio, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; El Shaarawy, Immobile, Chiesa