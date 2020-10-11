SPORTS

1-MIN READ

POL vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League Poland vs Italy Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Representative image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Poland vs Italy Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Poland vs Italy Dream11 Best Picks / Poland vs Italy Dream11 Captain / Poland vs Italy Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more

Poland will welcome Italy on Monday, October 12 in the upcoming UEFA Nations League match. Italy, who are leading League A Group 1 point table, will aim to continue their winning run when they step onto the turf. On the other hand, Poland will be eyeing to produce a clinical performance in their upcoming fixture. Poland have three points in their kitty.

In their latest outing, Italy defeated the Netherlands by 1-0, and Poland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina by 2-1.

The UEFA Nations League Poland vs Italy will commence from 12:15 AM at the PGE Arena, Gdansk.

UEFA Nations League, Dream11 Team for Poland vs Italy

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Poland vs Italy Captain: Lewandowski

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Poland vs Italy Vice-Captain: Immobile

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Poland vs Italy Goalkeeper: Donnarumma

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Poland vs Italy Defenders: Glik, Bonucci, Chiellini

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Poland vs Italy Midfielders: Jorginho, Locatelli, Jozwiak, Szymanski

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, Poland vs Italy Strikers: Lewandowski, Immobile, El Shaarawy

UEFA Nations League, Poland probable lineup vs Italy: Fabianski; Kedziora, Glik, Bednarek, Bereszynski; Goralski, Krychowiak; Jozwiak, Szymanski, Grosicki; Lewandowski

UEFA Nations League, Italy probable lineup vs Poland: Donnarumma; D'Ambrosio, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; El Shaarawy, Immobile, Chiesa

