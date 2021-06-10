CHANGE LANGUAGE
Poland Ranking Series: Freestyle Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya Gets Silver

Ravi Kumar Dahiya lost to Abdullaev Gulomjon of Uzbekistan 3-5 in the men's 61 kg freestyle final.

Indian freestyle wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya on Wednesday settled for the silver medal in the men’s 61 kg freestyle event in the Poland Ranking Series here on Wednesday.

Dahiya, 23, lost to Abdullaev Gulomjon of Uzbekistan 3-5 in the final.

Earlier, in the semis, Dahiya outplayed Iran’s Reza Ahmadali Atrinagharchi 7-4.

Dahiya has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games in the men’s 57 kg freestyle event. However, in Poland he is competing in the upper weight for practice.

first published:June 10, 2021, 15:21 IST