1-MIN READ

Pole Vaulter Duplantis Breaks Bubka's Outdoor World Record

Sweden's Armand Duplantis in action at his first attempt to jump m. 6.15, the highest ever outdoor mark, during the men's pole vault competition at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea IAAF Diamond League athletics meet in Rome, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke Sergey Bubka's 26yearold outdoor world record on Thursday.

ROME: Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke Sergey Bubka’s 26-year-old outdoor world record on Thursday.

Duplantis cleared 6 meters, 15 centimeters at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea meet in Rome with his second attempt, besting Bubka’s mark of 6.14 meters set in Sestriere in July 1994.

The 20-year-old Duplantis, who was born and raised in the United States, had come close on his first attempt.

Nicknamed Mondo, Duplantis also broke the indoor world record twice this season, clearing 6.18 meters in Glasgow in February.

Duplantis was a child prodigy who broke age-group records on his way to joining the pole vaulting elite. He chose to compete internationally for Sweden, his mothers home country. He won the silver medal at last years world championships.

  First Published: September 18, 2020, 12:27 AM IST
