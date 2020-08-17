Police Arrest Man for Attempting to Kidnap WWE Star Sonya Deville

A man was arrested on Sunday for reportedly attempting to kidnap WWE star Sonya Deville. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office made an announcement of the arrest, but did not reveal the homeowner's name. However, according to ESPN, the house is owned by Daria Berenato, who performs in WWE under the name Sonya Deville.

The accused named Phillip A Thomas had been planning the alleged crime for eight months, reported ESPN quoting the police. He had stalked the victim on social media for years.

Thomas entered the house through a back sliding-glass door at 2.43 am ET on Sunday. He did this after the homeowner had gone to bed. At that time, a guest was also present there.

An alarm got triggered when he tried to enter the home. Following this, Deville looked out the window and spotted Thomas. The owner and the guest fled the house in a car and called 911.

The accused was inside the home when officers arrived. He carried a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace and other items.

He had cut a hole in a patio screen earlier in the night. Thomas remained there for three to four hours and watched what was happening inside the home through the windows.

"It's frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder," said the police. The cops reached the spot within minutes and arrested the man, they added.

Deville informed her followers of the incident on Twitter. She tweeted, "Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for their response and assistance".

The man has been charged with three felonies, attempted armed kidnapping, armed burglary and aggravated stalking.