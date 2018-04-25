Police Arrest Two on Suspicion of Attempted Murder Before Liverpool-Roma Game

Merseyside Police have arrested two men from Rome on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was left with serious injuries following an incident ahead of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against AS Roma at Anfield on Tuesday.Police said in a statement that a 53-year-old man from Ireland had suffered a head injury and was in a critical condition in hospital."We believe the victim was in Liverpool with his brother for the Liverpool v Roma semi-final and was assaulted during an altercation between Roma and Liverpool fans near to the Albert pub at about 7.35pm," police said."Witnesses report that the victim was hit with a belt and then fell to the ground."Police said the men, aged 25 and 26, had been taken in for questioning.The BBC reported that a group of Roma supporters had attacked Liverpool fans using belts.Liverpool, who won the match 5-2, said they had been in touch with the emergency services and would offer any support they could to the fan and his family."Liverpool Football Club is shocked and appalled after a Liverpool supporter was left in a critical condition having been attacked prior to the Champions League fixture against AS Roma," the club said on their website."Our thoughts, in the first instance, are with the victim and his family at this very traumatic time."Television images from the BBC showed groups of youths fighting outside the stadium before the game, with one person seen lying in the street receiving attention while fighting continued. One male was filmed carrying a hammer.There were also violent scenes before Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final game against Manchester City at Anfield earlier this month, when the home supporters attacked the visiting team's bus with bottles, cans and flares which resulted in the Merseyside club being charged by UEFA.