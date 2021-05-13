Police Raid Romelu Lukuku's Birthday Party for Breaking COVID-19 Protocols; 23 Guests Including Ashley Young Fined

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku has landed himself in trouble after he breached Italy’s COVID-19 guidelines during his late-night 28th birthday bash.Hours after Inter’s 3-1 win over Roma, where Lukaku scored the last goal in San Siro, the Belgium striker was celebrating his birthday in The Square Milano Duomo hotel of Milan.

However, the celebration went downhill after the Milan police raided the party at 03:00 am (local time) following a tip-off of a Covid breach. According to the country’s COVID guidelines, social gatherings are prohibited after 10 pm to 5 am (CEST) as the country continues to battle against the pandemic.

“At 3 am last night, in Milan, Police intervened in a hotel in the city centre, wherein an events room there was the birthday party of Inter footballer Romelu Lukaku,” Milan police said in a statement said on Thursday.

According to a report,Lukaku along with 23 guests, which included team-mate Ashley Young, were fined for the COVID-19 breach. The report also says that Achraf Hakimi and Ivan Perisic were present at the event.

The event was reportedly organized by the hotel manager.

“Another 23 people were identified, including some other Inter players and the hotel’s director that organised the event. The director and the guests will be sanctioned for violating the Covid-19 rules," Milan Police’s statement further read.

Last month, the Juventus board also faced a similar disaster after three Juve players, including star striker Paulo Dybala, breached Covid protocol by attending a party.The event was organized by Juve’s American midfielder Weston McKennie and was attended by his teammate Dybala and Arthur.

Following the incident, Juve boss Andrea Pirlo dropped the trio from his squad. “I made the decision and the club did the rest,” Pirlo had said in a press conference.

