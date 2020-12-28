Next Story
Policelli Carries Stony Brook Past Mass.-Lowell 73-58
Frankie Policelli registered 16 points as Stony Brook topped UMass Lowell 7358 on Sunday.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: December 28, 2020, 03:36 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
STONY BROOK, N.Y.: Frankie Policelli registered 16 points as Stony Brook topped UMass Lowell 73-58 on Sunday.
Juan Felix Rodriguez added 13 points and seven assists for the Seawolves (5-4, 3-0 American East Conference), and Omar Habwe chipped in 11 points.
Obadiah Noel had 30 points for the River Hawks (2-5, 1-2 America East Conference). Bryce Daley added seven rebounds.
The teams face off again on Monday afternoon.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com