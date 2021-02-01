News18 Logo

Policelli Leads Stony Brook Past Hartford 63-49
Policelli Leads Stony Brook Past Hartford 63-49

STONY BROOK, N.Y.: Frankie Policelli scored 16 points off the bench, with a couple of key 3-pointers in the second half, and Stony Brook earned a 63-49 win over Hartford on Sunday.

Policelli made 4 of 5 shots from behind the arc. Leighton Elliott-Sewell had 13 points for Stony Brook (8-8, 6-4 America East Conference). Policelli aggravated a recurring hip issue in the second half.

Hunter Marks had 15 points and five blocks for the Hawks (10-7, 7-5). Austin Williams added 11 points and six rebounds. Traci Carter had eight points and eight assists.

Hartford edged Stony Brook 59-57 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


