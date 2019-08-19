Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Pooja Dhanda, Navjot Kaur in World Championship Squad in Absence of Opponents

Pooja Dhanda and Navjot Kaur remained unchallenged in the trials and made it to the World Championships squad without stepping on to the mat.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2019, 6:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pooja Dhanda, Navjot Kaur in World Championship Squad in Absence of Opponents
File photo of Pooja Dhanda.
Loading...

New Delhi: Wrestlers Pooja Dhanda and Navjot Kaur, who failed to book berths in the Olympic categories, made it to India's World Championships squad on Monday without entering the mat as there were no opponents to challenge them in the trails in Lucknow.

Monday's trails were held in four non-Olympic categories, and Pooja will compete in the 59kg, while Navjot will be India's entry in the 65kg.

There were no entries in their categories as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had barred 25 wrestlers, including seven in trials categories, from participating on grounds of indiscipline.

From 45 wrestlers, who are part of the National camp at SAI Centre in Lucknow, 25 left without informing the federation.

Pooja had lost the 57kg trials to Sarita Mor and though she will not be able to book an Olympic berth in that category at the Worlds, she has a chance to add medal to the bronze she won last year.

Similarly for the Asian Championship gold medallist Navjot, it is a chance to add a Worlds medal in her kitty. She had lost to Divya Kakran in the 68kg trials.

Monday's trials in four categories figured just two bouts.

In the three-wrestler 55kg draw, Lalita got a bye and then beat Meenakshi 9-1 in the final bout to qualify for the Worlds.

Meenakshi had outplayed Kiran 5-0 in her opening bout.

In the 72kg two-wrestler draw, Komal earned the ticket to World Championship with a close 3-2 win over Nikky.

The World Championship, scheduled to be held in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan from September 14-22, is the first Olympic qualifying event.

INDIA'S WOMEN SQUAD:

Seema Bisla (50kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Lalita (55kg), Sarita Mor (57kg), Pooja Dhanda (59kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg), Navjot Kaur (65kg), Divya Kakran (68kg), Komal (72kg) and Kiran (76kg).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram