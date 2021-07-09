The middleweight Indian boxer Pooja Rani has been impressive with her performance lately and she will enter the Tokyo Games as one of the country’s top medal hope. She booked her berth for the Summer games after recording a quarterfinal win against Pornnipa Chutee of Thailand at the Asia-Oceania Olympics qualifiers. Pooja demonstrated a commanding performance as she outclassed her Thai opponent 5-0.

Pooja shot to fame in 2012 after bagging a silver medal in Asian Boxing Championship. Three years later, she returned to clinch the bronze medal in the same event.

Pooja became a household name in India after winning her first gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships in 2019 in the 81 kg category. Two years later, she again repeated the same performance in the same event in Dubai to bag her second gold medal in the Asian Championships final in Dubai.

What makes Pooja’s story even more inspiring is that she made a remarkable comeback to win back to back gold medal after going through a traumatic phase between 2016 and 2018. Pooja was forced to take a break from boxing between 2016 and 2018 after a devastating fire incident that caused severe burn injuries to her right hand.

Age - 30

Sports/Discipline - Boxing, 75 kg

Working Ranking – N/A

First Olympic Games – 2020 Tokyo Games

Major Achievements

Asian Games

Bronze medal – Middleweight, 2014 Incheon

Asian Championships

Gold medal – Light heavyweight, 2019 Bangkok

Gold medal – Middleweight, 2021 Dubai

Silver medal – Middleweight, 2012 Ulaanbaatar

Bronze medal – Middleweight, 2015 Wulanchabu

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Pooja confirmed her ticket to Tokyo by defeating Thailand’s Pornnipa Chutee 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the Asia-Oceania Olympics qualifiers in the women’s 75kg category.

Recent Performances

Pooja Rani will head into the 2020 Summer Games after clinching her second gold medal at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships on May 30, 2021. She won the championship after defeating Mavluda Movlonova in the women’s 75kg final in Dubai.

2016 Rio Olympics Performance

Pooja Rani failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics after she was hammered in the second round of the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in 2016.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here