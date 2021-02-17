POR vs JUV Dream11 Predictions, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 FC Porto vs Juventus Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League is back this week and we will see the first leg of the Round of 16 which will be played across Europe. Italian champions Juventus will be in action on Wednesday night when they take on Portuguese giants FC Porto at Estadio do Dragao.

Juventus ended their group stage as leaders of Group G, and they finished above La Liga giants Barcelona owing to a superior head-to-head record.

Porto, on the other hand, finished as comfortable runners-up in Group C and they are behind Manchester City – they have lost just one of their six games in the first round.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 FC Porto vs Juventus game will commence at 01:30 AM IST.

POR vs JUV UEFA Champions League 2020-21, FC Porto vs Juventus:Live Streaming

FC Porto vs Juventus match will telecast on be broadcast on Sony Network on TV in India. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV in India.

POR vs JUV UEFA Champions League 2020-21, FC Porto vs Juventus: Match Details

Thursday, February 18 – 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)at Estadio do Dragao.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21, POR vs JUV Dream11 team for FC Porto vs Juventus

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-captain: Mehdi Taremi

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt

Midfielders: Jesus Corona, Sergio Oliviera, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mehdi Taremi

POR vs JUV, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 FC Porto possible starting line-up vs Juventus: Agustin Marchesin; Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Malang Sarr; Jesus Corona, Sergio Oliviera, Matheus Uribe; Luiz Diaz, Moussa Marega, Mehdi Taremi

POR vs JUV, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Juventus possible starting line-up vs FC Porto: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata