POR vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction International Friendly Portugal vs Spain Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Portugal and Spain will face each other in an International Friendly match on Thursday, October 8. The outing will commence from 12:15 AM. Portugal will be hosting Spain at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

As of now, Portugal have been undefeated in their last five friendlies with Spain. In the past 36 outings between the two sides, Spain have been on the winning side for 17 time and Portugal have only registered their win in six matches. The remaining 13 matches have ended up in draws.

The last outing in which the two teams faced each other ended up in a draw.

In the upcoming International Friendly Portugal vs Spain, the host team’s Ricardo Pereira, Andre Gomes, and Joao Mario will not be seen on the field due to their injuries. Spain’s Marco Asensio, too, will not be present in the match because of being injured.

POR vs SPA Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Portugal vs Spain International Friendly Dream11 Team

International Friendly POR vs SPA Dream 11 Prediction, Portugal vs Spain Captain: Diogo Jota

International Friendly POR vs SPA Dream 11 Prediction, Portugal vs Spain Vice Captain: Bruno Fernandes

International Friendly POR vs SPA Dream 11 Prediction, Portugal vs Spain Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

International Friendly POR vs SPA Dream 11 Prediction, Portugal vs Spain Defenders: Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Dias, Raphael Guerreiro

International Friendly POR vs SPA Dream 11 Prediction, Portugal vs Spain Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Dani Ceballos, Sergio Busquets

International Friendly POR vs SPA Dream 11 Prediction, Portugal vs Spain Strikers: Diogo Jota, Ansu Fati

POR vs SPA International Friendly Portugal Probable XI vs Spain: Rui Patricio; Ruben, Dias, Semedo, Raphael Guerreiro; Pereira, Joao Moutinho, Bruno Fernandes; Daniel Podence, Joao Felix, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

POR vs SPA International Friendly Spain Probable XI vs Portugal: David de Gea; Roberto, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Sergio Reguilon; Sergio Busquets, Dani Ceballos, Mikel Merino; Adama Traore, Rodrigo, Ansu Fati