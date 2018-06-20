Portugal vs Morocco, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: Ronaldo Scores as Portugal Lead 1-0





Chance: Ziyach once again has a shy at the goal but his shot from distance goes into the glouves of Patricio. His quick feet are causing the defenders trouble on the right flank. Jun 20, 2018 5:51 pm (IST) Chance: Ziyach is keeping things interesting on the other end of the goal which Ronaldo is doing on one end. This time, Ziaych finds space inside the D and shoots towards the goal but once again, Rui Patricio stands tall. 20 minutes have been played and Portugal still leads. Jun 20, 2018 5:49 pm (IST) Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 85 international goals and he is one of the leading scorers in the world as far as goals for your country is concerned. He already as four to his name in this edition and will look to add to it in coming matches. Jun 20, 2018 5:44 pm (IST) Chance: Since going behind in the match, Moroccan players have issued a good fight back as they are now taking the attack to Portugal. This time, Ziyach met a cross with his head but the goal-bound shot was saved by keeper Pui Patricio. Portugal lead 1-0 with 11 minutes played in the first half.



Jun 20, 2018 5:37 pm (IST) GOLAZO: Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the deadlock in as early as the fourth minute of the match. A wonderful looped cross came in from the right and Ronaldo headed home the opener in emphatic style. Portugal lead 1-0 and CR7 now has four goals in in just 2 matches. Jun 20, 2018 5:35 pm (IST) First corner of the match goes to Portugal after a brilliant holding play on the right flank by winger Bernardo Silva in the third minute of the match. Silva sent a cross in but it was cleared away. Jun 20, 2018 5:33 pm (IST) We're under way in Moscow!



Jun 20, 2018 5:32 pm (IST) Morocco have made a very bright start into the match as in the first minute of the match, they get a shot in at Portugal's goal. The move in itself was very slick and quick passing between the attackers caused the Portuguese defenders some problem down the left flank. Jun 20, 2018 5:26 pm (IST) The players are now out on the pitch and they are now standing in the middle for their respective national anthems. Portugal are wearing whites today as Morocco players have donned red. The entire Luzhniki stadium seems to be full and the atmosphere is electric to say the least. Jun 20, 2018 5:22 pm (IST) Morocco made three changes to the team which lost 1-0 to Iran as defenders Manuel da Costa and Nabil Dirar and forward Khalid Boutaib were all included. Da Costa, born in France to Portuguese and Moroccan parents, played for Portugal at under-21 and under-23 level before choosing to represent the North Africans at senior level. Jun 20, 2018 5:19 pm (IST) Midfielder Joao Mario was included in Portugal's starting line-up for the World Cup Group B match against Morocco on Tuesday in the only change from the team which started the 3-3 draw against Spain. Joao Mario, a key player in the team which won the European Championship two years ago, replaced Manuel Fernandes while Goncalo Guedes kept his place in attack, again being preferred to Andre Silva. Jun 20, 2018 5:17 pm (IST) Meanwhile, Portugal defender Pepe said it was a "privilege" for the country to have a player like Cristiano Ronaldo after the Real Madrid star's dazzling display against Spain at the World Cup. The 33-year-old doubled his number of career World Cup goals in Sochi, and Portugal can edge closer to a spot in the knockout phase with a win over Morocco in Moscow on Wednesday. "The most important thing for our team is for Cristiano Ronaldo to be well. He's very happy to be here with us and every match it's a privilege for us Portuguese to have a player such as him," Pepe told reporters at the Luzhniki Stadium on Tuesday. Jun 20, 2018 5:03 pm (IST) Here are the formations of the two teams! Jun 20, 2018 5:03 pm (IST) Renard lamented that Morocco were "crucified by our own errors" in the loss to Iran, but the Frenchman is used to defying the odds, having led outsiders Zambia to a surprise triumph at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. He then became the first coach to win the continental title with two different teams three years later, guiding the Ivory Coast to glory. Morocco will need Renard to conjure up more magic to prevent an early exit, although Fajr says the mood in the camp remains positive. Jun 20, 2018 4:51 pm (IST) "If I said that we don't believe we can qualify it would be a lie," said Faycal Fajr, one of 17 players born abroad in Morocco's 23-man squad. I could throw out some examples, like the Argentina draw (1-1 with Iceland). Where there's a will there's a way. (The Portuguese) have two feet, two legs and they are humans like us. We lost a battle but we haven't lost the war. We're not dead," he added." Jun 20, 2018 4:46 pm (IST) It will be just the second meeting between the two countries, after Morocco beat Portugal 3-1 in the group stage at the 1986 finals. Morocco did not concede a single goal in the final qualifying round as they sealed a return to the World Cup for the first time in 20 years, but their knockout hopes hang by a thread after a 95th-minute own goal by Aziz Bouhaddouz against Iran. Jun 20, 2018 4:43 pm (IST) "I am very happy, it's a nice personal record to have, one more in my career," said Ronaldo. "For me the most important thing is to emphasise what the team did against one of the favourites to win this World Cup." Despite lifting the trophy at Euro 2016, Portugal are not widely viewed as among the favourites in Russia but can take a big step towards the last 16 with victory over Morocco in Moscow today. Jun 20, 2018 4:39 pm (IST) The line-up for this clash! Jun 20, 2018 4:36 pm (IST) A hat-trick from the five-time world player of the year snatched a thrilling 3-3 draw for the European champions against Spain in a heavyweight Group B showdown in Sochi. It was Ronaldo's 51st career hat-trick, and the 51st in the tournament's history, as the Real Madrid star became just the fourth player to score in four World Cups. Jun 20, 2018 4:36 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to the live blog of the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Portugal and Morocco. Cristiano Ronaldo will attempt to follow up his World Cup opening game heroics for Portugal against a Morocco side licking their wounds after a crushing last-gasp defeat.

A hat-trick from the five-time world player of the year snatched a thrilling 3-3 draw for the European champions against Spain in a heavyweight Group B showdown in Sochi. It was Ronaldo's 51st career hat-trick, and the 51st in the tournament's history, as the Real Madrid star became just the fourth player to score in four World Cups. "I am very happy, it's a nice personal record to have, one more in my career," said Ronaldo. "For me the most important thing is to emphasise what the team did against one of the favourites to win this World Cup." Despite lifting the trophy at Euro 2016, Portugal are not widely viewed as among the favourites in Russia but can take a big step towards the last 16 with victory over Morocco in Moscow on Wednesday.



"I think we are stronger than Morocco if we compare the two teams, but I'm not saying the game will be easy for us," striker Andre Silva told reporters at Portugal's training base. "We cannot underestimate them and must have respect for any opponent. Any game at the World Cup is difficult." It will be just the second meeting between the two countries, after Morocco beat Portugal 3-1 in the group stage at the 1986 finals. Morocco did not concede a single goal in the final qualifying round as they sealed a return to the World Cup for the first time in 20 years, but their knockout hopes hang by a thread after a 95th-minute own goal by Aziz Bouhaddouz against Iran. Herve Renard's men face a monumental challenge, with games to come against Portugal and Spain, but midfielder Faycal Fajr is adamant all is not lost for the Atlas Lions.



"If I said that we don't believe we can qualify it would be a lie," said Fajr, one of 17 players born abroad in Morocco's 23-man squad. I could throw out some examples, like the Argentina draw (1-1 with Iceland). Where there's a will there's a way. (The Portuguese) have two feet, two legs and they are humans like us. We lost a battle but we haven't lost the war. We're not dead," he added." Renard lamented that Morocco were "crucified by our own errors" in the loss to Iran, but the Frenchman is used to defying the odds, having led outsiders Zambia to a surprise triumph at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. He then became the first coach to win the continental title with two different teams three years later, guiding the Ivory Coast to glory. Morocco will need Renard to conjure up more magic to prevent an early exit, although Fajr says the mood in the camp remains positive. "Even after the defeat, the atmosphere was terrific," he said. "We've been waiting for this moment for 20 years, all Moroccans have been waiting for this for 20 years. We're one big family."