Portugal vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights - As It Happened

PREVIEW: The man who has marshalled the best defense in the World Cup so far will relish the task of trying to stop his old foe Cristiano Ronaldo when Uruguay and Portugal meet in Sochi on Saturday. The Madrid derby comes to the shores of the Black Sea in the last 16 with Uruguayan captain Diego Godin, of Atletico, and his club team-mate Jose Maria Gimenez coming up against Real and Portugal's five-time Ballon d'Or winner. It will be a fascinating battle at the Fisht Stadium with Ronaldo, at 33, enjoying his best World Cup but Uruguay the only side to come through the group stage in Russia without conceding a goal. Godin is an expert at keeping clean sheets, as the leader of an Atletico defense that is the most formidable in the European club game -- they kept 34 in all competitions last season -- and of a Uruguay side that has not conceded a goal in 2018 in six games. Ronaldo, though, has already scored four times at this World Cup, including a hat-trick on his last visit here when Portugal drew 3-3 with Spain. That means he has 85 international goals, more than any other male European player in history. In the last two years, he has scored two hat-tricks for Real against Godin's Atletico, having also emerged victorious in two Madrid derby Champions League finals.

Jul 1, 2018 1:27 am (IST) It's all over here! That's the end of the road for Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo. The night belongs to Edinson Cavani and Uruguay! They win this one 2-1 and will no take on France in the quarterfinals. Also, this might well be the end of the road for Cristiano Ronaldo in World Cups!

Jul 1, 2018 1:22 am (IST) Crisitain Rodriguez almost with the third goal there after he is found by Suarez but his first touch lets him down there..Portugal go again..

Jul 1, 2018 1:20 am (IST) Ronaldo with a shot there but again it goes way wide, might be one his last in the World Cup..3 minutes left here

Jul 1, 2018 1:19 am (IST) Laxalt, who has been superb all night, again gets the ball away from the Portugese attackers. 90 minutes are up here and Portugal only have added time now to find the equaliser. There will be 4 minutes of added time

Jul 1, 2018 1:13 am (IST) Quaresma with a cross from the outside of his foot there but it goes just past Ronaldo. Uruguay starting to fall back a bit here.

Jul 1, 2018 1:09 am (IST) Bernardo Silva with the ball in there but Gimenez was again alert to clear the danger. Entering desperate time here for Portugal as we hit the 80 minute mark.

Jul 1, 2018 1:06 am (IST) Edinson Cavani, after completing his brace, becomes the sixth Uruguayan to score twice in the knockouts at a World Cup The first five were Anselmo (1930, S/F vs Yugoslovia), Cea (1930, hat-trick, S/F ), Míguez (1950), Hohberg (1954) and Luis Suárez (2010).

Jul 1, 2018 1:01 am (IST) Some bad news here for Uruguay, it looks like that's the end of the night for Edinson Cavani who is limping of the field now. He straight away asks to be substituted, that's sad for the striker there! Hopefully, he will be fit if Uruguay need him in the quarterfinal. 72 minutes gone here

Jul 1, 2018 12:59 am (IST) What a chance for Portugal, Muslera makes a meal of Raphael's innocuous looking ball. Bernardo Silva though blazes the shot over the bar!

Jul 1, 2018 12:58 am (IST) Corners are certainly troubling Uruguayan defence there, again Joao Mario gets a shot away after Uruguay fail to clear..Ronaldo also almost at the end of that one.

Jul 1, 2018 12:57 am (IST) Bentancur also makes way for Rodriguez after that fine assist

Jul 1, 2018 12:54 am (IST) Bernardo Silva almost picks out Cristiano Ronaldo with a clever pass but Torreira reads the danger early and deals with it. Portugal also bringing on Ricardo Quaresma now

Jul 1, 2018 12:52 am (IST) GOAL! Cavani gives the lead back to Uruguay and in some style. Again superb finish, Pepe with a weak header as he gives the ball away and Uruguay attack, Bentancur finds Cavani who shoots first time and curls one past Rui Patricio. Stunning finish this and Uruguay lead again.62 minutes gone

Jul 1, 2018 12:45 am (IST) GOAL! Pepe gets the equaliser for Portugal, Uruguay really challenged for the first time in defence off a corner, its taken short and then Raphael puts in a great cross. Pepe is completely unmarked and he gets the easiest of equalisers. 1-1 here with 55 minutes gone!

Jul 1, 2018 12:40 am (IST) The game turning into bit of a scrap now and Uruguay won't mind that, Portugal having most of the ball for now but still no clear cut chances for them.

Jul 1, 2018 12:35 am (IST) The second half kicks off here as Portugal start their hunt for an equaliser..

Jul 1, 2018 12:19 am (IST) That's half-time then, 1-0 to Uruguay thanks to an early goal from Cavani. The Uruguayan defence has been tight as well, giving Ronaldo absolutely no chance. He hasn't had a touch inside the Uruguay box. Still a lot to play for in the second half though

Jul 1, 2018 12:11 am (IST) Caceres and Joao Mario tangle near the corner flag and the ball goes out, Portugal want a corner but referee gives a free-kick. Ronaldo isn't happy and rightly so, last touch did indeed come from the Uruguay player. Still 1-0 with 40 minutes gone

Jul 1, 2018 12:08 am (IST) Portugal's delivery in the final third has been terrible. Their fans still singing though..Only 36 minutes gone so far and still a lot of time left!

Jul 1, 2018 12:03 am (IST) Free kick for Ronaldo and its in his territory, his strike hits the wall though as Ronaldo looks on disappointed. He hasn't been in the game as much as he would like to be so far

Jul 1, 2018 12:00 am (IST) 30 minutes gone here and Uruguay still lead 1-0. Portugal have been slightly the better side after the goal but Uruguay not really troubled so far.

Jun 30, 2018 11:53 pm (IST) Jose Fonte with the challenge from behind on Suarez, he strikes the free-kick well but Patricio gets down well on the low free-kick to get it away. 1-0 with 22 minutes gone

Jun 30, 2018 11:49 pm (IST) Ricardo Perreira with the ball in there but its hit straight to the keeper, disappointing final ball there from the Portugese full back. 18 minutes gone here and it is still 0-0

Jun 30, 2018 11:46 pm (IST) Ronaldo with a shot which is blocked by Torreira, he seems to be hurt by the impact there. Was quite powerfully struck by the Portugese captain

Jun 30, 2018 11:42 pm (IST) Portugal dominating the possession ever since..they will be looking to make it count though!

Jun 30, 2018 11:39 pm (IST) GOAL! Cavani strikes, Uruguay with a sensational goal and its the front two combining beautifully, first Cavani with a diagonal ball to Suarez who then repays the favour with a sensational cross. Cavani goes on the blindside of Gurrero and scores a sensational header. Typical striker's goal! He is emotional and why not, Uruguay lead 1-0 with 8 minutes gone!

Jun 30, 2018 11:36 pm (IST) Both teams look to be playing some attacking football which should make for an exciting viewing. 5 minutes gone here and it is 0-0!

Jun 30, 2018 11:33 pm (IST) First chance Portugal here, Joao Mario with the cross inside from the left but Bernardo Silva at far post can't get a clear contact on his header and the ball goes over the bar.

Jun 30, 2018 11:30 pm (IST) Portugal will kick us off here! We are all set for live action now.