Portugal vs Uruguay Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2018, Round-of-16: Cavani Goal the Difference at Half-time

PREVIEW: The man who has marshalled the best defense in the World Cup so far will relish the task of trying to stop his old foe Cristiano Ronaldo when Uruguay and Portugal meet in Sochi on Saturday. The Madrid derby comes to the shores of the Black Sea in the last 16 with Uruguayan captain Diego Godin, of Atletico, and his club team-mate Jose Maria Gimenez coming up against Real and Portugal's five-time Ballon d'Or winner. It will be a fascinating battle at the Fisht Stadium with Ronaldo, at 33, enjoying his best World Cup but Uruguay the only side to come through the group stage in Russia without conceding a goal. Godin is an expert at keeping clean sheets, as the leader of an Atletico defense that is the most formidable in the European club game -- they kept 34 in all competitions last season -- and of a Uruguay side that has not conceded a goal in 2018 in six games. Ronaldo, though, has already scored four times at this World Cup, including a hat-trick on his last visit here when Portugal drew 3-3 with Spain. That means he has 85 international goals, more than any other male European player in history. In the last two years, he has scored two hat-tricks for Real against Godin's Atletico, having also emerged victorious in two Madrid derby Champions League finals.

Jul 1, 2018 12:19 am (IST) That's half-time then, 1-0 to Uruguay thanks to an early goal from Cavani. The Uruguayan defence has been tight as well, giving Ronaldo absolutely no chance. He hasn't had a touch inside the Uruguay box. Still a lot to play for in the second half though

Jul 1, 2018 12:11 am (IST) Caceres and Joao Mario tangle near the corner flag and the ball goes out, Portugal want a corner but referee gives a free-kick. Ronaldo isn't happy and rightly so, last touch did indeed come from the Uruguay player. Still 1-0 with 40 minutes gone

Jul 1, 2018 12:08 am (IST) Portugal's delivery in the final third has been terrible. Their fans still singing though..Only 36 minutes gone so far and still a lot of time left!

Jul 1, 2018 12:03 am (IST) Free kick for Ronaldo and its in his territory, his strike hits the wall though as Ronaldo looks on disappointed. He hasn't been in the game as much as he would like to be so far

Jul 1, 2018 12:00 am (IST) 30 minutes gone here and Uruguay still lead 1-0. Portugal have been slightly the better side after the goal but Uruguay not really troubled so far.

Jun 30, 2018 11:53 pm (IST) Jose Fonte with the challenge from behind on Suarez, he strikes the free-kick well but Patricio gets down well on the low free-kick to get it away. 1-0 with 22 minutes gone

Jun 30, 2018 11:49 pm (IST) Ricardo Perreira with the ball in there but its hit straight to the keeper, disappointing final ball there from the Portugese full back. 18 minutes gone here and it is still 0-0

Jun 30, 2018 11:46 pm (IST) Ronaldo with a shot which is blocked by Torreira, he seems to be hurt by the impact there. Was quite powerfully struck by the Portugese captain

Jun 30, 2018 11:42 pm (IST) Portugal dominating the possession ever since..they will be looking to make it count though!

Jun 30, 2018 11:39 pm (IST) GOAL! Cavani strikes, Uruguay with a sensational goal and its the front two combining beautifully, first Cavani with a diagonal ball to Suarez who then repays the favour with a sensational cross. Cavani goes on the blindside of Gurrero and scores a sensational header. Typical striker's goal! He is emotional and why not, Uruguay lead 1-0 with 8 minutes gone!

Jun 30, 2018 11:36 pm (IST) Both teams look to be playing some attacking football which should make for an exciting viewing. 5 minutes gone here and it is 0-0!

Jun 30, 2018 11:33 pm (IST) First chance Portugal here, Joao Mario with the cross inside from the left but Bernardo Silva at far post can't get a clear contact on his header and the ball goes over the bar.

Jun 30, 2018 11:30 pm (IST) Portugal will kick us off here! We are all set for live action now.

Jun 30, 2018 11:22 pm (IST) We are just 10 minutes away from the game here! The players are on the field as I write this, do send us your predictions on Twitter/Facebook at News18 Sports!

Jun 30, 2018 11:10 pm (IST) Meanwhile, on the other side will be Luis Suarez who has had the same sort of impact on Uruguay's fortunes as Ronaldo has had on Portugal. Suarez has also been among the goals now - scoring in his last two games. Can he continue that goalscoring form today?

Jun 30, 2018 11:02 pm (IST) All eyes will be certainly on Cristiano Ronaldo, can he lift this rather mediocre Portugal side single-handedly? He did it against Spain, can he do it against Uruguay, who are yet to concede a goal!

Jun 30, 2018 10:46 pm (IST) Uruguay go in with just one change as Atletico Madrid central defender Jose Gimenez comes back in place of Sebastian Coates

Jun 30, 2018 10:44 pm (IST) So, Portugal with three changes then, with Quaresma among those making way. In come Ricardo Pereira of Porto, Valencia striker Goncalo Guedes and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Cedric Soares, and Andre Silva are the other two players missing out.

Jun 30, 2018 10:40 pm (IST) Uruguay: Muslera, Gimenez, Godin, Caceres, Laxalt, Nandez, Torreira, Bentancur, Vecino, Suarez, Cavani. Portugal: Rui Patricio, Pepe, Raphael, Fonte, Pereira, Joao Mario, Carvalho, Bernardo Silva, Adrien Silva, Ronaldo, Guedes.