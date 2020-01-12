Portugal's Paulo Goncalves Dies During Dakar 7th Stage: Organisers
Paulo Goncalves suffered the fatal accident after 276 kms of the day's ride in the seventh stage of Dakar Rally.
Paulo Goncalves (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Wadi ad-Dawasir: Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves has died after a crash during Sunday's Dakar Rally seventh stage, organisers announced.
The 40-year-old suffered the fatal accident after 276 kms of the day's ride from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir.
"The organisers received an alert at 10:08 (0708 GMT) and dispatched a medical helicopter that reached the biker at 10:16 and found him unconscious after going into cardiac arrest," a statement on the rally's official website reported.
"Following resuscitation efforts in situ, the competitor was taken by helicopter to Layla Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead," it added.
Goncalves was competing in his 13th edition of the Dakar. He made his debut in 2006, and took second to Marc Coma in 2015.
The Honda rider only made it to this year's first Dakar staged in Saudi Arabia after recovering from a fractured spleen in a crash in his native Portugal in December.
After recovering from surgery in time he said before the rally got underway: "It's a victory for me to be here at the start."
Goncalves was placed 46th in the overall bike standings after Friday's sixth stage.
