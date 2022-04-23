Portuguese MotoGP: Marc Marquez Crashes Again as Fabio Quartararo Finds Some Pace

Marc Marquez walked away from another crash in practice as he flew off his Honda on a wet track at Portimao on Saturday.

The six-time world champion crashed in practice for the Indonesian Grand Prix and missed that race and the next one in Argentina with a recurrence of his double vision.

The Spaniard had thrived in the rain on Friday, setting the fastest time.

On Saturday, however, with the sun shining but the surface still slick, Marquez lost control in a corner and flew over the handlebars. His head hit the tarmac after he landed but he got straight up, shaking his head.

The 29-year-old had already set a time that was fifth-best for the session.

Reigning champion Fabio Quartararo, who had only been 20th after Friday, finished third. That secured the French Yamaha rider his place in the afternoon qualifying session.

Local rider Miguel Oliveira (KTM) set the fastest time, ahead of Spain’s Joan Mir (Suzuki) and Quartararo (Yamaha).

