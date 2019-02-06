English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Post- FIFA World Cup Injuries Taking Toll on Premier League's Elite: Report
Premier League leaders Liverpool suffered 12 separate injuries this season to players that took part in last year's World Cup in Russia, compared to 27 for title rivals Manchester City, according to a report published on Wednesday.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Premier League leaders Liverpool suffered 12 separate injuries this season to players that took part in last year's World Cup in Russia, compared to 27 for title rivals Manchester City, according to a report published on Wednesday.
The report, compiled by insurance broker JLT Specialty, said there was a 44 percent increase in post-World Cup injuries this season to Premier League players with champions City, who provided 16 players to eight national teams, the worst affected.
City lost midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who averaged 36 league appearances in the last two seasons, to injury in August and the Belgium international has started only four league games this season.
"When you ask a lot of the players, over more than 11 months, then after he comes back, this (injury) can happen," City coach Pep Guardiola had said earlier this season.
"I'm pretty sure this (World Cup) can influence it. When you are fresh here, fresh on your legs, it doesn't happen."
City's injured players lost a combined 617 days in training and matches that amounted to more than 17 million pounds ($22.03 million) in costs, compared to a relatively lower 128 days for Liverpool at a cost of 9.3 million pounds.
Tottenham Hotspur, third place in the league, have also been beset by injuries to their big name players with England duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli both currently sidelined.
The top six clubs alone accounted for 201 separate injuries and JLT Specialty's head of sport Duncan Fraser said the winter break, which will be introduced next season, could not come soon enough.
"The lack of a break this season, coupled with the exertions and fatigue of a draining World Cup, has combined to create the most injury-ravaged and costly Premier League season yet," Fraser said.
"It's unsurprising the top six are feeling the pain the most, with the majority of World Cup players being sourced from clubs higher up the ranking table.
"The fact that this hasn't led to any of the clubs dropping out of the key European tournaments is a testament to the strength and depth of modern elite squads."
JLT said the cost of injuries to all Premier League clubs, up to Jan. 22, was more than 130 million pounds, on course to beat last year's season-end total of 213 million pounds.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The report, compiled by insurance broker JLT Specialty, said there was a 44 percent increase in post-World Cup injuries this season to Premier League players with champions City, who provided 16 players to eight national teams, the worst affected.
City lost midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who averaged 36 league appearances in the last two seasons, to injury in August and the Belgium international has started only four league games this season.
"When you ask a lot of the players, over more than 11 months, then after he comes back, this (injury) can happen," City coach Pep Guardiola had said earlier this season.
"I'm pretty sure this (World Cup) can influence it. When you are fresh here, fresh on your legs, it doesn't happen."
City's injured players lost a combined 617 days in training and matches that amounted to more than 17 million pounds ($22.03 million) in costs, compared to a relatively lower 128 days for Liverpool at a cost of 9.3 million pounds.
Tottenham Hotspur, third place in the league, have also been beset by injuries to their big name players with England duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli both currently sidelined.
The top six clubs alone accounted for 201 separate injuries and JLT Specialty's head of sport Duncan Fraser said the winter break, which will be introduced next season, could not come soon enough.
"The lack of a break this season, coupled with the exertions and fatigue of a draining World Cup, has combined to create the most injury-ravaged and costly Premier League season yet," Fraser said.
"It's unsurprising the top six are feeling the pain the most, with the majority of World Cup players being sourced from clubs higher up the ranking table.
"The fact that this hasn't led to any of the clubs dropping out of the key European tournaments is a testament to the strength and depth of modern elite squads."
JLT said the cost of injuries to all Premier League clubs, up to Jan. 22, was more than 130 million pounds, on course to beat last year's season-end total of 213 million pounds.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Shares Rare Throwback Photo with Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Sridevi
- Chennai City FC Partners With Swiss club FC Basel by Selling 26% Share
- Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn Can't Stop Roasting Each Other On Twitter And It's Hilarious
- Renault Duster AMT Gets Rs 1 Lakh Cheaper Than Before, Now Priced at Rs 12.10 Lakh
- No Longer 'Pale Blue Dot': The Earth May Stop Being Blue In 80 Years, Finds MIT Study
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results