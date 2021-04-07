POT vs CHE Dream11 Predictions, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Porto vs Chelsea Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chelsea will hoping to get back to winning ways after they were handed a shocking defeat at West Bromwich Albion as they head across to Seville in what will be their first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Porto. The opponents, on the other hand, did upset Juventus in a thrilling encounter which helped them book their place in the last eight, while Chelsea Knocked out Atletico Madrid to advance through to the next stage.

Porto will be going into this game without the services of young Senegalese goalkeeper Mouhamed Mbaye. There are also doubts over Spanish defender Ivan Marcano. Complicating the case for them is the fact that both Mehdi Taremi and Sergio Oliveira are suspended and hence, will miss this match.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will be without N’Golo Kante, who is still out with an injury. And, there are doubts over Christian Pulisic as well as striker Tammy Abraham.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Porto vs Chelsea game will commence at 12:30 AM IST.

Porto vs Chelsea match will telecast on Sony Sports network. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV app.

Thursday, April 08– 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Captain: Timo Werner

Vice-captain: Toni Martinez

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: Jesus Corona, Marko Grujic, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso

Strikers: Timo Werner, Toni Martinez

Agustin Marchesin, Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu Sanusi, Jesus Corona, Marko Grujic, Mateus Uribe, Otavio, Moussa Marega, Toni MartinezEdouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

