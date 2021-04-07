POT vs CHE Dream11 Predictions, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Porto vs Chelsea Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chelsea will hoping to get back to winning ways after they were handed a shocking defeat at West Bromwich Albion as they head across to Seville in what will be their first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Porto. The opponents, on the other hand, did upset Juventus in a thrilling encounter which helped them book their place in the last eight, while Chelsea Knocked out Atletico Madrid to advance through to the next stage.
Porto will be going into this game without the services of young Senegalese goalkeeper Mouhamed Mbaye. There are also doubts over Spanish defender Ivan Marcano. Complicating the case for them is the fact that both Mehdi Taremi and Sergio Oliveira are suspended and hence, will miss this match.
Chelsea, on the other hand, will be without N’Golo Kante, who is still out with an injury. And, there are doubts over Christian Pulisic as well as striker Tammy Abraham.
UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Porto vs Chelsea game will commence at 12:30 AM IST.POT vs CHE UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Porto vs Chelsea: Live Streaming
Porto vs Chelsea match will telecast on Sony Sports network. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV app.POT vs CHE UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Porto vs Chelsea: Match Details
Thursday, April 08– 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.UEFA Champions League 2020-21, POT vs CHE Dream11 team for Porto vs Chelsea
Captain: Timo Werner
Vice-captain: Toni Martinez
Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy
Defenders: Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva
Midfielders: Jesus Corona, Marko Grujic, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso
Strikers: Timo Werner, Toni MartinezPOT vs CHE UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Porto possible starting line-up vs Chelsea: Agustin Marchesin, Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu Sanusi, Jesus Corona, Marko Grujic, Mateus Uribe, Otavio, Moussa Marega, Toni MartinezPOT vs CHE, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting line-up vs Porto: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner
