1-MIN READ

Pozuelo Scores In 84th, Toronto FC Beats Inter Miami 2-1

Inter Miami's Ben Sweat, top collides with Toronto FC's Tsubasa Endoh during the first half of an MLS match, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn.: Alejandro Pozuelo scored on a penalty kick in the 84th minute and Toronto FC beat Inter Miami 2-1 on Sunday night to remain in contention for the Supporters Shield as the regular-season champion.

Toronto (13-4-5) moved into a tie with the Philadelphia Union atop the MLS standings, but Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker over the Reds.

Toronto and Philadelphia each have a game remaining next Sunday, with Toronto playing at the New York Red Bulls, and Philadelphia hosting New England.

Columbus beat the visiting Union 2-1 on Sunday.

Blaise Matuidi gave Inter Miami (6-13-3) the lead in the 42nd minute. Ayo Akinola tied it for Toronto in the 55th.


  • First Published: November 2, 2020, 8:54 IST
