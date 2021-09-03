Prachi Yadav Finishes Eighth in 200m Canoe Sprint at Tokyo Paralympics

India’s Prachi Yadav failed to finish at the podium, ending her campaign at eighth position in the women’s singles 200m VL2 canoe sprint final at the Tokyo Paralympics here on Friday.

Prachi finished the race in 1:07.329s, roughly 10 seconds behind the gold medal winner, Great Britain’s Emma Wiggs. Wiggs won the gold with a personal best timing of 57.028s, while Susan Seipel, who won a bronze in Rio, bagged the silver clocking 1:01.481s and Great Britain’s Jeanette Chippington clinched the bronze in 1:02.149s.

Prachi had earlier qualified for the final by finishing third in the semifinal with a timing of 1:07.397s. Prachi was a champion para-swimmer for India before taking up para canoe on the advise of her coach.

In KL2/VL2 class only those athletes who can propel themselves with their arms and trunk can compete. In other results, Praveen Kumar clinched the silver medal in the men’s high jump T64 event of the Paralympics, taking the country’s medal haul to 11.

