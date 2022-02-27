Praggnanandhaa’s Coach RB Ramesh Reveals the Method Behind the Madness of Beating World Champion Magnus Carlsen

Defying a ‘Queen’s Gambit’ by cornering the King – Indian prince Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa shocked and awed the land by forcing five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen to concede.

The prodigy became the youngest Indian, after Vishwanathan Anand and P. Harikrishna, to defeat the Norwegian in Airthings Masters rapid chess tournament on February 21 and now again has India’s attention and the world at his feet.

The 16-year-old Grand Master has regaled the tale of his victory in multiple interviews since but the first person he told was his coach RB Ramesh and waking up his father in the next room at 3 AM in the morning.

After Praggnanandhaa beat the American GM Levon Aronian earlier in the day, RB Ramesh went to sleep ahead the last match - which began at 10:30 in the night against Magnus Carlsen. He had to wake up early the next day as he had classes to teach in the morning.

That had been the routine for the pair, something RB Ramesh had worked out with Praggnanandhaa.

“We decided is like 10 days before the tournament, he (Praggnanandhaa) started sleeping at 4 AM in the morning. He started his preparation at 10:30 PM in the night when the tournament would start, so that his mind and body adapted and was preparing till 3 AM in the morning. He was doing it for 10 days. And he was going to bed at four and waking at 1 o’clock in the afternoon,” coach RB Ramesh, who has been coaching Praggnanandhaa since he was seven years old, told News18.com in an exclusive interaction.

“For the Magnus game, every day in the afternoon, we devise a strategy, like we’ll be playing four games every day. So for all the four games, what should be our approach, what openings we should choose, and what is the opponent’s strength and weakness,” he added.

Many experts and commentators of the sport have reasoned why and how Magnus’ seemingly small mistake turned the game in favour of Praggnanandhaa. A ‘loss of judgement’ many dubbed it. RB Ramesh though is not having any of it.

“If both plays perfectly in all of sports, everything should end in a draw. Right? So one side has to make the mistake otherwise, even someone like Magnus cannot defeat any player,” he argued.

“Usually it is very difficult to get a decent position against Magnus with the black boxes. But in this game, it did not happen because it was well prepared. And he even got a better position very early in the opening because Magnus did not have probably such a good progression as Pragg (Praggnanandhaa) did.

“Magnus made another mistake, but these mistakes are induced by the good play from the other side. If we play without mistake, the other side is automatically under pressure. That’s what happened in the game. When he (Praggnanandhaa) could have played defensively, he chose not to and took some risk by sacrificing a pawn. He started activating his pieces on taking spaces near the Magnus and that kind of strategy put pressure on him and that induce the mistake which he capitalised on so perfectly,” RB Ramesh said.

Coach Ramesh though brushed aside notions that the world champion underestimated the 16-year-old, stating that maybe he had guard down. Especially winning the previous three games in the day but added that assumptions should not be made in hindsight.

When asked about what impact Praggnanandhaa’s achievement can mean for the sport, especially in India, coach RB Ramesh said: “Players in Europe and US are very much worried or afraid to play against Indian youngsters because our young players are like hunting tigers. They are smashing all these players’ reputation badly.”

“It is very important because many young children they will be looking up to players like Praggnanandhaa and when they see like a young player can defeat the world champion, they will want to do the same themselves or something similar. So it will encourage 1000s of young children to take up the game. It is capturing the imagination of wider audience (with more media attention), which is always good for the game. And hopefully we will get more private sponsors to support just in a big way that has to come,” he added.

RB Ramesh prioritises the importance of good coaching and that is how India, he believes, can ascend to the top in the sport.

“There are huge number of young children who comes into the game with similar expectations now, because of in the last four days or five, six days. I’ve been getting hundreds of inquiries on a daily basis like they all want to learn from me some four or five year old children now I cannot work with so many students so it’s very important. In India we cultivate an army of good coaches who can handle the increased interest in the game,” he said.

“In cooperation with HobSpace, we also try to create a syllabus which these coaches can use and help these new players coming into the game. This is also very important. Currently, we don’t have as many good coaches in India. That is one drawback I should say.”

RB Ramesh, who is a GM in his own right and also popularly known as the Super Coach, has been the coach of the Indian men’s team for almost a decade. He, along with his wife WGM Aarthie Ramaswamy are the official curriculum masters for HobSpace, a global platform for kids to learn and play chess.

