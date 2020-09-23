French Open: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Loses in 2nd Round of Qualifiers, Ends India's Men's Singles Campaign

India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashed out in the second round of the men’s singles qualifiers of the French Open after losing in straight sets to Aleksandar Vukic of Australia on Wednesday. Prajnesh, India’s second-highest ranked singles player at world No. 141 lost 4-6, 6-7(4) against world No. 192 Vukic to bow out of the event.

Vukic was a much superior server than Prajnesh as he accounted for 19 aces to just three from the Indian. Prajnesh also had two double faults while the Australian had none. There was, however, not much different between the first serve percentage of the two. Even at the net, the two were neck-to-neck with Vukic's 75 per cent against Prajnesh's 69.

Another major different was the conversion of break points. Vukic brought about just two break points but converted them both while Prajnesh had six break points to show but could convert only one. Vukic also blasted 32 winners to Prajnesh's 25.

On the unforced errors category, Prajnesh in fact record three less than Vukic with 25. The numbers show it was a close match and it was Prajnesh inability to convert his break points but Vukic's ace power that did the Australian good.

The other two Indians in men's singles — the country’s top singles player Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan — bowed out in the first round of the qualifying event. While the 16th seed Nagal, who became the first Indian in seven years to win a singles match at a Grand Slam with his opening round victory at the US Open, lost 6-7 (4), 5-7 to seasoned player Dustin Brown, Ramanathan was shown the door by local wildcard Tristan Lamasine 5-7, 2-6.

However, Indian challenge remained alive in the qualifiers in the form of the country's top-ranked women's singles player Ankita Raina. Ankita, who defeated Jovana Jovic 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round of qualifiers on Tuesday, will be up against Japan's Kurumi Nara, the 22nd seed.

(With PTI inputs)