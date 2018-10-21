GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Prajnesh Gunneswaran Ends Runner-up at Ningbo Challenger

Prajnesh Gunneswaran will have to wait for his second title of the season on the ATP Challenger circuit as he finished runner-up at the Ningbo Challenger in China after playing his heart out in the final against Thomas Fabbiano.

PTI

Updated:October 21, 2018, 6:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Prajnesh Gunneswaran will have to wait for his second title of the season on the ATP Challenger circuit as he finished runner-up at the Ningbo Challenger in China after playing his heart out in the final against Thomas Fabbiano.

After losing a close first set, Prajnesh won the second but eventually lost a marathon summit clash 6-7(4) 6-4 3-6 after battling hard for almost three hours against the Italian, who is ranked 131 but reached a career-high 70 last year.

Prajnesh saved five match points in the third set but not converting eight break points in the opening set cost him dear.

The 28-year-old Indian, ranked 170, was playing his second final of the season on the Challenger circuit having won the Kunming Challenger in April this year.

The Indian left-hander earned 65 ranking points and pocketed USD 12,720 as prize money for his effort.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
