Prajnesh Gunneswaran Leaps to Career-best 176
Making a huge jump, India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran on Monday leapfrogged 84 places to a career-best singles rank of 176, following his maiden title-triumph on the ATP Challenger circuit
New Delhi: Making a huge jump, India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran on Monday leapfrogged 84 places to a career-best singles rank of 176, following his maiden title-triumph on the ATP Challenger circuit.
The Sunday's win in Anning in China gave the left-hander 125 points, pushing him inside top-200 for the first time in his career.
Yuki Bhambri leads India's chart at number 85, a loss of two places, and is followed by Ramkumar Ramanathan (120, -5).
The next best Indians are Sumit Nagal (225, -6), Arjun Kadhe (397, +1) and Sasi Kumar Mukund, who jumped 98 places to 418.
In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna lost a spot to be 23 while Divij Sharan also lost two places to be placed 43. Also sliding down was Leander Paes, who is now ranked 50 (-2).
In the WTA rankings, Ankita Raina, now included in TOPS, further improved her career-best rank as she was now placed 193 (+2) and was followed by Karman Kaur Thandi (267).
In the doubles, out of action Sania Mirza was static at number 24 while Prarthana Thombare slid to 164 after losing 16 spots.
