Prajnesh Gunneswaran Loses in Round 2 of Los Cabos Open, Divij Sharan in Quarters

Los Kabos: Prajnesh Gunneswaran squandering break opportunities and that cost him dear as the Indian made a second-round exit from the ATP Los Kabos event following defeat against world number 28 Taylor Fritz.

The left-handed Prajnesh, ranked 90, could convert just one of the six break chances he created to eventually suffer a 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 defeat against the American.

Prajnesh earned 20-points from the event and will gain two places in the ATP rankings. He also pocketed USD 12,825 as prize money.

Meanwhile, Divij Sharan and Jonathan Erlich knocked out fourth seeded pair of Ben McLachlan and John-Patrick Smith 7-5, 6-1 to progress to the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tournament.

At the ATP 500 Citi Open in Washington, both Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna lost their matches with their respective partners.

The wild card pair of Paes and Jack Sock lost 5-7, 2-6 to Australian team of Alex de Minaur and John Peers.

Before that Bopanna and his partner Benoit Paire fell in the second round of the four-team qualifiers. They lost 6-2, 3-6, 7-10 to Matthew Ebden and Nicholas Monroe.

On the other hand, Ankita Raina, seeded third, reached the second round of ITF Great Britain with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Taiwanese Joanna Garland on Wednesday.

Raina also made it to the quarter-finals of the women's doubles at the event along with her partner Naiktha Bains of Britain. The pair, seeded second, beat the pair of Yuriko Miyazaki and Holly Hutchinson 7-5, 6-4.

Ankita, who is currently India's top-ranked female singles and doubles player, will play both her singles and doubles later on Thursday.