Prajnesh Gunneswaran One Step Away From Entering Australian Open Main Draw
Prajnesh Gunneswaran defeated Germany's Yannick Hanfmann 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the second round of Australian Open qualifiers.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran (Photo Credit: ATP)
Melbourne: India's No.1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran on Thursday kept his hopes alive of making it to the main draw of the Australian Open after registering a tremendous comeback victory in the second round of the qualifiers.
Gunneswaran, who is the lone Indian left in the fray, defeated Germany's Yannick Hanfmann 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 in an intense match that lasted for one hour and 22 minutes.
Initially, the World No. 122 had fallen behind as he failed to get into his groove in the first set. However, he adjusted his game in the second and was able to break Hanfmann twice. In the decider, both players took a cautious approach but the Indian was able to hold his nerve and progressed through to the final round of the qualifiers.
He had defeated local wild card Harry Bourchier 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the qualifiers.
Earlier in the day, Sumit Nagal lost his first qualifying round match against Egypt's Mohamed Safwat. Nagal, ranked 128, lost to World no. 172 Mohamed Safwat 6-7, 2-6 in the match that lasted for almost an hour and a half.
The match was earlier scheduled to be played on Wednesday but had to be rescheduled due to poor air quality caused by raging bushfires.
Earlier, Ramkumar Ramanathan had also crashed out of the tournament after going down to Federico Coria in the qualifiers. India's lone woman contender Ankita Raina had also suffered a 2-6, 6-7(2) defeat against Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova in the women's qualifiers.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Throws Water on Madhurima Tuli, She Hits Back with a Frying Pan
- Sonam Kapoor Shares Her 'Scariest' Uber Experience in London, Says Was Shaken After the Ride
- This is How Saif Ali Khan Responded to How to Tackle 'Are You Gay' Question
- Cricket Fans Mourn the Demise of 'Superfan' Charulata Who Cheered for India in World Cup
- Vodafone Prepaid Recharge: New Affordable Rs 99 Pack And Long validity Rs 555 Pack