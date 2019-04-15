English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prajnesh Gunneswaran Rises to Career-High Ranking of 80 in ATP Rankings
Prajnesh Gunneswaran made it to the main draw of Miami Open and Indian Wells and reached the third round of the latter.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran is the best-ranked singles player from India. (Photo Credit: ATP)
Loading...
Continuing his good run, India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran achieved a career-high ranking of 80 in the latest ATP rankings released Monday.
The 29-year-old from Chennai, who broke into the top 100 in February this year, improved two places to become the sixth highest in terms of singles ranking in the history of Indian tennis.
Prajnesh had reached the third round of Indian Wells in his maiden appearance at an ATP Masters event. He had also made it to the third round of an ATP 1000 Tournament for the first time in his career at the BNP Paribas Open early this year.
He had also entered the main draw of Miami Open to rise to 81 last month.
Another Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan dropped 16 spots to slip out of the top 150. He is now at the 157th position.
The 29-year-old from Chennai, who broke into the top 100 in February this year, improved two places to become the sixth highest in terms of singles ranking in the history of Indian tennis.
Prajnesh had reached the third round of Indian Wells in his maiden appearance at an ATP Masters event. He had also made it to the third round of an ATP 1000 Tournament for the first time in his career at the BNP Paribas Open early this year.
He had also entered the main draw of Miami Open to rise to 81 last month.
Another Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan dropped 16 spots to slip out of the top 150. He is now at the 157th position.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Expected to Launch in India on April 24: Here Are The Details
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Global Launch Likely on May 14: Everything You Need to Know
- UK City Puts Up Sign in Gujarati, Announces Rs 13,000 Fine to Stop Indians From Spitting Paan
- Malaika Arora Denies Marriage Rumours with Arjun Kapoor, Says ‘No Truth in Silly Speculations’
- Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Here Are The Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 400
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results