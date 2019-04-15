SPONSORED BY
Prajnesh Gunneswaran Rises to Career-High Ranking of 80 in ATP Rankings

Prajnesh Gunneswaran made it to the main draw of Miami Open and Indian Wells and reached the third round of the latter.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
Prajnesh Gunneswaran Rises to Career-High Ranking of 80 in ATP Rankings
Prajnesh Gunneswaran is the best-ranked singles player from India. (Photo Credit: ATP)
Continuing his good run, India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran achieved a career-high ranking of 80 in the latest ATP rankings released Monday.

The 29-year-old from Chennai, who broke into the top 100 in February this year, improved two places to become the sixth highest in terms of singles ranking in the history of Indian tennis.

Prajnesh had reached the third round of Indian Wells in his maiden appearance at an ATP Masters event. He had also made it to the third round of an ATP 1000 Tournament for the first time in his career at the BNP Paribas Open early this year.

He had also entered the main draw of Miami Open to rise to 81 last month.

Another Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan dropped 16 spots to slip out of the top 150. He is now at the 157th position.
