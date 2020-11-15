Prajnesh Gunneswaran to Face American Denis Kudla in Cary Challenger Final

Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran will take on America's Denis Kudla in the summit clash of the Atlantic Tire Championships, an ATP Challenger event. On Saturday, Gunneswaran entered the finals after getting a walkover against Denmark's marathon man Mikael Torpegaard. Before that, the 146th ranked Indian had defeated Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) in a very back and forth match among the two left-handers to make it to the semi-finals.

Earlier, the 31-year-old had beaten America's Jack Sock 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-6(5) in the second-round contest which lasted almost three hours to enter the quarterfinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament.

Another Indian participating in the event, Ramkumar Ramanathan, had already made an exit. In singles, Ramkumar lost 6-3, 4-6, 1-6 to Russia's Teymuraz Gabashvili while in doubles, he along with Andre Goransson, lost 1-6, 4-6 to the duo of Hunter Reese and Sem Verbeek.