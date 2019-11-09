Take the pledge to vote

Prajnesh Gunneswaran's Loses His Father Weeks Before His Wedding

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who is set to get married on November 28, lost his father to illness.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2019, 11:57 PM IST
Prajnesh Gunneswaran's Loses His Father Weeks Before His Wedding
Prajnesh Gunneswaran (Photo Credit: Reuters)

New Delhi: India's top singles tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost his father SG Prabhakaran on Saturday, about three weeks before he is to get married.

Prabhakaran was not keeping well for the last few months, which necessitated regular visits to the hospital in Chennai.

Prabhakaran, who ran a real estate business, was an avid tennis lover and encouraged his son to achieve excellence in the sport, sending him to Spain for training.

Prajnesh's marriage is fixed for November 28 in Cochin.

"He had been battling a liver ailment for the last few years. It all started with a obstructive jaundice in 2013. Everyone knew he was sinking. He himself knew," said a close friend of Prabhakaran.

"Prajnesh was with his father when he breathed his last," he added.

Family sources said the 29-year-old Prajnesh will not skip the Pune Challenger, starting Monday.

