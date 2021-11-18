Prakash Padukone to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Badminton World Federation

Indian badminton great Prakash Padukone will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award this year from the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The BWF Council shortlisted the Indian legend’s name based on the award commission’s recommendation. Badminton Association of India (BAI) had submitted his name for this award.

The former World No.1 and the first-ever Indian World Championships medallist, Padukone has contributed immensely to the game. In 2018, he was also honoured with the BAI’s Life Time Achievement Award.

For the Meritorious Service Award, BWF Council has nominated Devender Singh, president of Haryana Badminton Association, SA Shetty, secretary general of Maharashtra Badminton Association, Dr OD Sharma, vice-president of BAI and Chairperson of Tournament Committee and former BAI vice-president Manik Saha.

Alaknanda Ashok, who is the President of Uttarakhand Badminton Association, will receive the Women and Gender Equity Award. She has been associated with badminton administration for many years now.

“We are delighted to see BWF celebrating legendary Prakash Padukone’s contribution to the sport with this award. His contribution is massive in taking Indian badminton to where it is today. When it comes to developing the sport, a strong backbone of administrators, officials and corporate play key roles and it’s great to see they are also being recognised and praised for their support and contribution to the game. On behalf of BAI, I congratulate all the winners and hope with their continued support we will be able to take Indian badminton to greater heights," BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania said in a statement.

The certificates and plaques will be given during the India Open 2021 to all the awardees.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.