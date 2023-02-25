Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam Reach Semifinals of Spanish Para-Badminton Level 2

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam made a good start in the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2023 Level 2 tournament here, scoring convincing wins to reach the semifinals of the singles tournament.

The Padma Shri-winner defeated Thailand’s Mongkhon Bunsun in three sets to set up a clash with Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara for a place in the final.

Kadam will face compatriot Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj in the men’s SL4 Semifinals.

Bhagat started slowly in the quarterfinals against Bunsun by losing the first set but came back strongly to take the next two. The match lasted 58 minutes and the final scoreline read 16-21, 21-12 and 21-18.

In men’s doubles, Bhagat and his doubles Partner Sukant Kadam secured their quarterfinal berths and will now face India’s Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar.

In mixed doubles, Bhagat and his partner Manisha Ramdass went down fighting to Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan and Khalimatus Sadiyahi.

