Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam Win Gold in Men's Doubles Crown at Spanish Para-Badminton

PTI

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 10:17 IST

Victoria

Indian shttlers Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam (IANS)

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam won gold in men’s doubles, while Tarun clinched the top spot in singles defeating Kadam in the final of the Spanish Para-Badminton International tournament here.

Competing in the SL3-SL4 category of the Level 2 tournament, Bhagat and Kadam defeated the Indian pair of Tarun and Nitesh 22-20 12-21 21-9 for the men’s doubles top podium finish.

In singles, Bhagat went down fighting to England’s Daniel Bethell 18-21 8-21 in 46 minutes to settle for silver in SL-3 category.

Tarun then defeated Kadam 12-21 21-8 21-13 to clinch gold.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
