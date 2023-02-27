Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam Win Gold in Men's Doubles Crown at Spanish Para-Badminton

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam won gold in men’s doubles, while Tarun clinched the top spot in singles defeating Kadam in the final of the Spanish Para-Badminton International tournament here.

Competing in the SL3-SL4 category of the Level 2 tournament, Bhagat and Kadam defeated the Indian pair of Tarun and Nitesh 22-20 12-21 21-9 for the men’s doubles top podium finish.

In singles, Bhagat went down fighting to England’s Daniel Bethell 18-21 8-21 in 46 minutes to settle for silver in SL-3 category.

Tarun then defeated Kadam 12-21 21-8 21-13 to clinch gold.

