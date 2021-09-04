Hailing from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Pramod Kumar has brought many laurels for the nation and the left-handed para-badminton player is enroute to add more to his collection by securing at least a silver medal in Men’s Singles SL3 final at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. The 33-year-old world number one shuttler remained unbeaten in his group and then went onto win the semifinal tie against Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara 21-11, 21-16 in 36 minutes.

Ever since bursting into the scene since 2006, Bhagat has won many golds, including the World Championships and Asian Para Games. Coming a long way after developing a defect on his leg at an early age, Bhagat was fascinated with badminton and it has been his first love since then. From the age of 15, Bhagat started playing in tournaments and the support for the shuttler has been tremendous, paving the way for a star in the making. Throughout Bhagat’s career, the shuttler has many accolades to his name and after qualifying for the Paralympics, Bhagat has his eyes set on gold.

Age - 33

Sports/Discipline – Para-Badminton

Working Ranking – 1 (SL3 Category)

First Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020

Major Achievements

World Championships

— Gold – World Championships, 2019 Basel (Men’s Singles)

— Gold – World Championships, 2019 Basel (Men’s Doubles)

— Bronze – World Championships, 2017 Ulsan (Men’s Singles)

— Gold – World Championships, 2015 Stoke Mandeville (Men’s Singles)

— Silver – World Championships, 2019 Stoke Mandeville (Men’s Doubles)

— Gold – World Championships, 2013 Dortmund (Men’s Doubles)

Asian Para Games

— Gold – Asian Para Games, 2018 Jakarta (Men’s Singles)

— Bronze – Asian Para Games, 2018 Jakarta (Men’s Doubles)

— Bronze – Asian Para Games, 2014 Incheon (Men’s Singles)

Asian Para-Badminton Championships

— Bronze - Asian Para-Badminton Championships, 2016 Beijing (Men’s Singles)

— Bronze - Asian Para-Badminton Championships, 2016 Beijing (Men’s Doubles)

Tokyo Paralympics Qualification

Pramod Bhagat has received invitations to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after winning gold in the Dubai Para Tournament. Also, due to being the No.1 ranked player in his category and winning medal after medal in various tournaments, Bhagat qualified for the Paralympics.

Recent Performances

Pramod Bhagat recently won gold in the Dubai Para Tournament, which resulted in the No.1 ranked para-badminton player (SL3) to qualify for the Paralympics. 2019 was a tremendous year for Bhagat, who won gold and silver in the 2019 World Championships in Basel and won gold in the 2019 IWAS World Games in Sharjah. In the upcoming badminton events in the Paralympics, Bhagat will feature in the singles, doubles and mixed doubles with youngster Palak Kohli.

