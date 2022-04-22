CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Coronavirus#BorisJohnson#Jahangirpuri
Home » News » Sports » Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Enter Semifinals of Brazil Para-Badminton International
1-MIN READ

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Enter Semifinals of Brazil Para-Badminton International

Para-badminton star Pramod Bhagat is a four-time world champion. (File pic/IANS)

Para-badminton star Pramod Bhagat is a four-time world champion. (File pic/IANS)

Pramod Bhagat defeated fellow Indian Mohammad Arwaz Ansari in 3 games in the quarter-finals.

World No 1 Pramod Bhagat and World No 3 Sukant Kadam advanced to the semi-finals of the Brazil Para-Badminton International tournament.

According to information received here, in the men’s Single SL-3 category, Pramod Bhagat defeated fellow Indian Mohammad Arwaz Ansari in 3 games in the quarter-finals.

The scoreline read 19-21, 21-10, 21-17. The ace shuttler is all set to face another fellow Indian Kumar Nitesh in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, World No 3 Sukant Kadam defeated Canada’s Pascal Lapointe in straight sets. The scoreline read 21-11 and 21-14. The shuttler will now face Germany’s Marvel Adam in the semi-finals.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 22, 2022, 21:50 IST